Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player props available for Kalif Raymond ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 12:30 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 12 when Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-9-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has hauled in 30 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 36.3 receiving yards.
  • Raymond has been the target of 13.1% (47 total) of his team's 358 passing attempts this season.
  • Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Raymond has averaged 23 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Raymond, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Raymond will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (244.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears' defense is 14th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.
  • Raymond has hauled in four catches for 29 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted eight times and averages 9.7 receiving yards.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

47

13.1%

30

363

2

3

8.6%

T.J. Hockenson

73

20.4%

54

499

2

7

20.0%

D'Andre Swift

67

18.7%

53

420

2

6

17.1%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

48

13.4%

35

329

0

5

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive