There will be player props available for Kalif Raymond ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 12:30 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 12 when Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-9-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has hauled in 30 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 36.3 receiving yards.

Raymond has been the target of 13.1% (47 total) of his team's 358 passing attempts this season.

Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Raymond has averaged 23 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Raymond, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

This week Raymond will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (244.6 yards allowed per game).

The Bears' defense is 14th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.

Raymond has hauled in four catches for 29 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted eight times and averages 9.7 receiving yards.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 47 13.1% 30 363 2 3 8.6% T.J. Hockenson 73 20.4% 54 499 2 7 20.0% D'Andre Swift 67 18.7% 53 420 2 6 17.1% Amon-Ra St. Brown 48 13.4% 35 329 0 5 14.3%

