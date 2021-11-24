Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has hauled in 30 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 36.3 receiving yards.
- Raymond has been the target of 13.1% (47 total) of his team's 358 passing attempts this season.
- Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Against the Bears, Raymond has averaged 23 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Raymond, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Raymond will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (244.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears' defense is 14th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.
- Raymond has hauled in four catches for 29 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted eight times and averages 9.7 receiving yards.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
47
13.1%
30
363
2
3
8.6%
T.J. Hockenson
73
20.4%
54
499
2
7
20.0%
D'Andre Swift
67
18.7%
53
420
2
6
17.1%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
48
13.4%
35
329
0
5
14.3%
