The Kent State Golden Flashes (6-5, 0-0 MAC) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-5, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC foes at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kent State vs. Miami (OH)

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 65.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.6, is 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 67.6 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 11.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Flashes rack up 10.5 more points per game (32.1) than the RedHawks allow (21.6).

When Kent State records more than 21.6 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes average 126.1 more yards per game (474.4) than the RedHawks give up per matchup (348.3).

In games that Kent State piles up over 348.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Golden Flashes have eight turnovers, five fewer than the RedHawks have takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

In Miami (OH)'s 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The RedHawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The RedHawks rack up six fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Flashes give up (33.5).

Miami (OH) is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 33.5 points.

The RedHawks collect 53.9 fewer yards per game (414.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (468.3).

When Miami (OH) piles up over 468.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the RedHawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (21).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats