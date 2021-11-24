The Liberty Flames (7-4) and Army Black Knights (7-3) will battle in clash of FBS Independent foes at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Odds for Liberty vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 40% of Army's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.

Saturday's over/under is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 57.1, 3.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Flames have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Flames rack up 9.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Black Knights give up (23.5).

When Liberty puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Flames collect 114.4 more yards per game (432.5) than the Black Knights allow per contest (318.1).

In games that Liberty amasses more than 318.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Army's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Black Knights average 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames give up (20.8).

Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.

The Black Knights collect 87.4 more yards per game (402.1) than the Flames give up per contest (314.7).

When Army amasses more than 314.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Black Knights have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats