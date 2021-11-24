Publish date:
Liberty vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- So far this season, 40% of Army's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 57.1, 3.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Flames have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Flames rack up 9.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Black Knights give up (23.5).
- When Liberty puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Flames collect 114.4 more yards per game (432.5) than the Black Knights allow per contest (318.1).
- In games that Liberty amasses more than 318.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Army's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Black Knights average 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames give up (20.8).
- Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.
- The Black Knights collect 87.4 more yards per game (402.1) than the Flames give up per contest (314.7).
- When Army amasses more than 314.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Army
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
432.5
Avg. Total Yards
402.1
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.1
18
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13