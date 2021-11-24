Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West foes will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 46 points per game, 1.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.7 points more than the 44.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Chargers have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • The Chargers score 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos give up per outing (18.3).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers average 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per matchup.
  • When Los Angeles picks up over 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 11 takeaways.
  • In Denver's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Denver's games this season have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • This season the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers allow (26.5).
  • When Denver records more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average just 12.9 fewer yards per game (342.1) than the Chargers give up per outing (355.0).
  • In games that Denver picks up more than 355.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 3-point underdogs or more, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This year, in five home games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • In four road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 50.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

