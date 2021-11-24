AFC West foes will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 46 points per game, 1.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points more than the 44.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Chargers have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Chargers score 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos give up per outing (18.3).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers average 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per matchup.

When Los Angeles picks up over 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 11 takeaways.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Denver's games this season have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

This season the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers allow (26.5).

When Denver records more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos average just 12.9 fewer yards per game (342.1) than the Chargers give up per outing (355.0).

In games that Denver picks up more than 355.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

At home, as 3-point underdogs or more, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, in five home games, Denver has hit the over once.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Los Angeles is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.

In four road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

This season, Chargers away games average 50.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

