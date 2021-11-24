The No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face each other in clash of Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of 11 times.

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.2 points above the 53.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 56.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 32.2 points per game, comparable to the 34.6 per contest the Warhawks allow.

Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 34.6 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8) than the Warhawks allow per outing (458.6).

When Louisiana picks up over 458.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (17).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Warhawks are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 21.5 points or more this season.

UL Monroe's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Warhawks rack up just 2.7 more points per game (21.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.7).

UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Warhawks rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (328.7) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (351.9).

In games that UL Monroe totals more than 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats