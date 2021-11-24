Publish date:
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of 11 times.
- UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.2 points above the 53.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 56.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 32.2 points per game, comparable to the 34.6 per contest the Warhawks allow.
- Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 34.6 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8) than the Warhawks allow per outing (458.6).
- When Louisiana picks up over 458.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (17).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Warhawks are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 21.5 points or more this season.
- UL Monroe's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year the Warhawks rack up just 2.7 more points per game (21.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.7).
- UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
- The Warhawks rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (328.7) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (351.9).
- In games that UL Monroe totals more than 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|UL Monroe
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
34.6
408.8
Avg. Total Yards
328.7
351.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
8
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
17