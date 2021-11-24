C-USA opponents will clash when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Rice Owls (3-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 70.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 18 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 57.4, 4.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 51.4 average total in Owls games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

In Louisiana Tech's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls surrender (36.6).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 36.6 points.

The Bulldogs collect 380 yards per game, 57.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Owls give up per contest.

When Louisiana Tech piles up over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this season Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this season and covered the spread once.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

This season the Owls average 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.9).

The Owls rack up 77.5 fewer yards per game (357) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (434.5).

In games that Rice totals over 434.5 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 20 turnovers.

Season Stats