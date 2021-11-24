The Louisville Cardinals (6-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) will face each other in a matchup at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Kentucky's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.

Saturday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.1 points more than the 46.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 60.1 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cardinals are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Louisville has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals average 32.9 points per game, 10.7 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (22.2).

Louisville is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Cardinals collect 123.8 more yards per game (459.5) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (335.7).

In games that Louisville picks up over 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Wildcats have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Wildcats score 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals give up (24.7).

Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.7 points.

The Wildcats collect 31 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals give up per contest (391.8).

When Kentucky churns out over 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats