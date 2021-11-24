Publish date:
Louisville vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 36.4% of Kentucky's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- Saturday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 10.1 points more than the 46.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 60.1 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Louisville has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cardinals average 32.9 points per game, 10.7 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (22.2).
- Louisville is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.
- The Cardinals collect 123.8 more yards per game (459.5) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (335.7).
- In games that Louisville picks up over 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Wildcats score 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals give up (24.7).
- Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.7 points.
- The Wildcats collect 31 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals give up per contest (391.8).
- When Kentucky churns out over 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (15).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Kentucky
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
459.5
Avg. Total Yards
422.8
391.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.7
12
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
8