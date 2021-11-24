Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's 25 catches are good enough for 372 yards (37.2 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 47 times.
- So far this season, 15.0% of the 313 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The Bills are giving up 191.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Callaway was targeted four times and racked up 26 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Callaway racked up six catches on 14 targets and averaged 29.3 receiving yards with three touchdowns.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
47
15.0%
25
372
6
7
14.0%
Deonte Harris
40
12.8%
26
418
2
4
8.0%
Alvin Kamara
44
14.1%
32
310
4
7
14.0%
Adam Trautman
40
12.8%
25
241
1
7
14.0%
