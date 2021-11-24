Before Marquez Callaway hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) meet in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's 25 catches are good enough for 372 yards (37.2 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 47 times.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 313 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The Bills are giving up 191.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Callaway was targeted four times and racked up 26 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Callaway racked up six catches on 14 targets and averaged 29.3 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 47 15.0% 25 372 6 7 14.0% Deonte Harris 40 12.8% 26 418 2 4 8.0% Alvin Kamara 44 14.1% 32 310 4 7 14.0% Adam Trautman 40 12.8% 25 241 1 7 14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive