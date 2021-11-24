Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before Marquez Callaway hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) meet in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's 25 catches are good enough for 372 yards (37.2 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 47 times.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 313 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The Bills are giving up 191.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Callaway was targeted four times and racked up 26 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Callaway racked up six catches on 14 targets and averaged 29.3 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

47

15.0%

25

372

6

7

14.0%

Deonte Harris

40

12.8%

26

418

2

4

8.0%

Alvin Kamara

44

14.1%

32

310

4

7

14.0%

Adam Trautman

40

12.8%

25

241

1

7

14.0%

