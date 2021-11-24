C-USA rivals will do battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 74.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 74.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 77.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 27 fewer than the 74.5 total in this contest.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.9 points this season, 15.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 8.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

In Marshall's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Thundering Herd have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Thundering Herd average 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers give up (27.5).

When Marshall scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 65.2 more yards per game (484.4) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (419.2).

In games that Marshall picks up over 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (25).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 7-3-0 this year.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Western Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Hilltoppers score 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd allow (20).

When Western Kentucky records more than 20 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 528.7 yards per game, 149.2 more yards than the 379.5 the Thundering Herd give up.

When Western Kentucky picks up more than 379.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats