Marshall vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined for 74.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 74.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 77.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 27 fewer than the 74.5 total in this contest.
- Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.9 points this season, 15.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 8.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- In Marshall's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Thundering Herd have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Thundering Herd average 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers give up (27.5).
- When Marshall scores more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 65.2 more yards per game (484.4) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (419.2).
- In games that Marshall picks up over 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (25).
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 7-3-0 this year.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).
- Western Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Hilltoppers score 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd allow (20).
- When Western Kentucky records more than 20 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 528.7 yards per game, 149.2 more yards than the 379.5 the Thundering Herd give up.
- When Western Kentucky picks up more than 379.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- This year the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
42.4
20
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
484.4
Avg. Total Yards
528.7
379.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.2
21
Giveaways
16
18
Takeaways
25