Maryland vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- In 30% of Rutgers' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The two teams combine to average 47 points per game, six less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.1 points under the 57.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 58 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Terrapins average just 2.9 more points per game (26.1) than the Scarlet Knights give up (23.2).
- When Maryland puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 49.3 more yards per game (425.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (376).
- When Maryland churns out more than 376 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Scarlet Knights score 13 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Terrapins allow (33.9).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 33.9 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up per matchup (420.6).
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Rutgers
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
311.4
420.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376
17
Giveaways
11
9
Takeaways
17