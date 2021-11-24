The Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten foes at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

In 30% of Rutgers' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

The two teams combine to average 47 points per game, six less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.1 points under the 57.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 58 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).

Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Terrapins average just 2.9 more points per game (26.1) than the Scarlet Knights give up (23.2).

When Maryland puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins collect 49.3 more yards per game (425.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (376).

When Maryland churns out more than 376 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Scarlet Knights have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Scarlet Knights score 13 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Terrapins allow (33.9).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 33.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up per matchup (420.6).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (9).

Season Stats