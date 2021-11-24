AAC opponents will do battle when the Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) face the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC) at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Florida.

Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Tulane's games have gone over 58 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points lower than the 63.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 62.6 points, 4.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Memphis is 3-7-0 this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Tigers rack up 29.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender per outing (34.1).

When Memphis scores more than 34.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers collect only 4.9 more yards per game (438), than the Green Wave give up per contest (433.1).

When Memphis picks up more than 433.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (15).

Tulane Stats and Trends

In Tulane's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this season.

Tulane's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Green Wave put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers allow (29.4).

When Tulane records more than 29.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Green Wave average 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers allow (414.9).

Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 414.9 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).

Season Stats