Publish date:
Memphis vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- Tulane's games have gone over 58 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.5 points lower than the 63.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 62.6 points, 4.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Memphis is 3-7-0 this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Tigers rack up 29.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender per outing (34.1).
- When Memphis scores more than 34.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect only 4.9 more yards per game (438), than the Green Wave give up per contest (433.1).
- When Memphis picks up more than 433.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (15).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- In Tulane's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this season.
- Tulane's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Green Wave put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers allow (29.4).
- When Tulane records more than 29.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Green Wave average 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers allow (414.9).
- Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 414.9 yards.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Tulane
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
34.1
438
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
414.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.1
19
Giveaways
21
11
Takeaways
15