The Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC rivals at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Odds for Miami vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Duke's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 68.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.7 points fewer than the 69.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 68.5 total in this game is 7.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 21.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes put up 32.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (39.1).

When Miami puts up more than 39.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hurricanes rack up 441.5 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 516 the Blue Devils give up per contest.

In games that Miami amasses over 516 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Duke Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Duke is 4-7-0 this season.

Duke's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Blue Devils rack up 24 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hurricanes give up (30.1).

When Duke scores more than 30.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Blue Devils average 31.8 more yards per game (436.9) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (405.1).

In games that Duke picks up over 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (10).

