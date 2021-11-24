Publish date:
Miami vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Duke's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 68.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.7 points fewer than the 69.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 68.5 total in this game is 7.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 21.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes put up 32.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (39.1).
- When Miami puts up more than 39.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hurricanes rack up 441.5 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 516 the Blue Devils give up per contest.
- In games that Miami amasses over 516 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Duke is 4-7-0 this season.
- Duke's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Blue Devils rack up 24 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hurricanes give up (30.1).
- When Duke scores more than 30.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Blue Devils average 31.8 more yards per game (436.9) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (405.1).
- In games that Duke picks up over 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Duke
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
24
30.1
Avg. Points Allowed
39.1
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
436.9
405.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
516
17
Giveaways
20
10
Takeaways
14