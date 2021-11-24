The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field to try to take home the Land Grant Trophy.

Odds for Penn State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Michigan State's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Saturday's over/under is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 58.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 41 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Spartans games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Nittany Lions score just 0.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Spartans allow (25.5).

Penn State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.5 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 80.8 fewer yards per game (382.4) than the Spartans give up per contest (463.2).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 463.2 yards.

The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 17 takeaways .

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Spartans have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more this year.

Michigan State has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Spartans average 32.1 points per game, 16.6 more than the Nittany Lions allow (15.5).

Michigan State is 7-2-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team notches more than 15.5 points.

The Spartans rack up 429.4 yards per game, 95.1 more yards than the 334.3 the Nittany Lions allow.

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 334.3 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats