The Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) have an AAC matchup against the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Navy vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Navy's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 10 times.

Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in nine of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 35.1 points per game, 8.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 25.2 points lower than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Midshipmen and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 10.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Navy Stats and Trends

In Navy's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Navy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen rack up 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (37.5).

The Midshipmen collect 123.5 fewer yards per game (283) than the Owls allow per contest (406.5).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Owls have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Navy at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more in five chances.

Temple's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Owls put up 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.2 points.

The Owls collect 82 fewer yards per game (295.6) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (377.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 377.6 yards.

This year the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats