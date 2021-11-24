Publish date:
Navy vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Navy vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Navy's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 10 times.
- Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in nine of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 35.1 points per game, 8.4 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 25.2 points lower than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Midshipmen and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 10.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Navy Stats and Trends
- In Navy's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- Navy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen rack up 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls surrender per outing (37.5).
- The Midshipmen collect 123.5 fewer yards per game (283) than the Owls allow per contest (406.5).
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Owls have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Navy at SISportsbook.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more in five chances.
- Temple's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Owls put up 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.2 points.
- The Owls collect 82 fewer yards per game (295.6) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (377.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 377.6 yards.
- This year the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Navy
|Stats
|Temple
18.6
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
283
Avg. Total Yards
295.6
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.5
7
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
13