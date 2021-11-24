ACC rivals will clash when the No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-0 ACC) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for NC State vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points or more only one time this year.

North Carolina's games have gone over 62.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

Friday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 70 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 54.2 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 67.2 points, 4.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 6 points or more so far this season.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Wolf Pack average just 1.6 more points per game (33.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (31.4).

NC State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.

The Wolf Pack average only 7.2 more yards per game (419.4) than the Tar Heels give up per matchup (412.2).

In games that NC State picks up over 412.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Tar Heels have forced (14).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have been underdogs by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

North Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels score 18.3 more points per game (37.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (18.7).

North Carolina is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team scores more than 18.7 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 161.5 more yards per game (482.9) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (321.4).

North Carolina is 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team totals more than 321.4 yards.

The Tar Heels have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats