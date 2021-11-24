Publish date:
Iowa vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 80% of Nebraska's games (8/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 41.
- The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 13.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 39.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.0 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 13.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 6-5-0 this season.
- The Hawkeyes have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Iowa has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hawkeyes score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the Cornhuskers allow (22.2).
- Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.2 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 73.0 fewer yards per game (293.2) than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (366.2).
- In games that Iowa amasses over 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (12).
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Cornhuskers rack up 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.9).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.9 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 143.7 more yards per game (458.4) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (314.7).
- Nebraska is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team totals more than 314.7 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (25).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Nebraska
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
16.9
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
293.2
Avg. Total Yards
458.4
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.2
14
Giveaways
16
25
Takeaways
12