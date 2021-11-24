Big Ten rivals will battle when the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Iowa vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

So far this season, 80% of Nebraska's games (8/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 41.

The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 13.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.0 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 13.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 6-5-0 this season.

The Hawkeyes have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Iowa has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Hawkeyes score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the Cornhuskers allow (22.2).

Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.2 points.

The Hawkeyes average 73.0 fewer yards per game (293.2) than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (366.2).

In games that Iowa amasses over 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (12).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Cornhuskers rack up 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.9).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.9 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 143.7 more yards per game (458.4) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (314.7).

Nebraska is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team totals more than 314.7 yards.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (25).

Season Stats