The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) and Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC rivals at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Colorado State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 56.7 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 6.1 points higher than the 49.4 average total in Rams games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Nevada has eclipsed the over/under in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack score 35.3 points per game, 9.2 more than the Rams allow per matchup (26.1).

Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.1 points.

The Wolf Pack average 66.2 more yards per game (431.5) than the Rams allow per matchup (365.3).

In games that Nevada totals more than 365.3 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Rams have forced (12).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rams have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Rams rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack surrender (25.7).

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.7 points.

The Rams rack up only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (393.6).

In games that Colorado State totals more than 393.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats