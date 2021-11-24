Publish date:
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Colorado State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 56.7 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 6.1 points higher than the 49.4 average total in Rams games this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Nevada has eclipsed the over/under in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack score 35.3 points per game, 9.2 more than the Rams allow per matchup (26.1).
- Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.1 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 66.2 more yards per game (431.5) than the Rams allow per matchup (365.3).
- In games that Nevada totals more than 365.3 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Rams have forced (12).
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- In Colorado State's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rams have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Rams rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Wolf Pack surrender (25.7).
- Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
- The Rams rack up only 19.7 more yards per game (413.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (393.6).
- In games that Colorado State totals more than 393.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Colorado State
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.1
431.5
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
393.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
12