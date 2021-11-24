Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (7-4) carry a five-game winning run into a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 44 points in eight of 11 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 53.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 39.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.1 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 50.1 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 6.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, New England is 7-4-0 this season.
  • The Patriots have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Patriots put up 4.2 more points per game (27.3) than the Titans surrender (23.1).
  • New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.
  • The Patriots collect only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8), than the Titans allow per matchup (350.5).
  • When New England totals more than 350.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Titans' takeaways (14).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Titans.
  • Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • This year, the Titans have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Titans score 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots give up (16.1).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.1 points.
  • The Titans collect 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots allow.
  • Tennessee is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 313.2 yards.
  • This year the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In six home games this season, New England has gone over the total three times.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • This season in away games, Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This season, in five away games, Tennessee has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Titans away games average 50.2 points, 6.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.