The New England Patriots (7-4) carry a five-game winning run into a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 11 games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 44 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.1 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 6.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 7-4-0 this season.

The Patriots have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Patriots put up 4.2 more points per game (27.3) than the Titans surrender (23.1).

New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Patriots collect only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8), than the Titans allow per matchup (350.5).

When New England totals more than 350.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This year, the Titans have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Titans score 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots give up (16.1).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.1 points.

The Titans collect 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots allow.

Tennessee is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 313.2 yards.

This year the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

In six home games this season, New England has gone over the total three times.

Patriots home games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (44).

This season in away games, Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season, in five away games, Tennessee has hit the over four times.

This season, Titans away games average 50.2 points, 6.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

