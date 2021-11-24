FBS Independent foes will do battle when the New Mexico State Aggies (1-10) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-10) at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Odds for New Mexico State vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 36 points per game, 22.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 84.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 26.1 more than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 60 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 57.6 average total in Minutemen games this season.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

New Mexico State has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Aggies average 22.4 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Minutemen surrender (43).

The Aggies average 347.9 yards per game, 124 fewer yards than the 471.9 the Minutemen give up per outing.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (11).

UMass Stats and Trends

In UMass' 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Minutemen have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this season.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Minutemen put up 26.2 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Aggies surrender (41.6).

The Minutemen rack up 290.5 yards per game, 206 fewer yards than the 496.5 the Aggies allow.

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (19).

Season Stats