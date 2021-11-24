The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) will clash with the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.6 points greater than the 49.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 0.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 8-3-0 this season.

This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 19 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Fighting Irish score 34.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the Cardinal give up per outing (31.3).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.3 points.

The Fighting Irish average 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3), than the Cardinal give up per matchup (445.9).

In games that Notre Dame amasses over 445.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Stanford is 3-8-0 this year.

Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinal put up 21 points per game, comparable to the 18.6 the Fighting Irish allow.

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.6 points.

The Cardinal collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish give up per contest (349.3).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 349.3 yards.

The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats