Notre Dame vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.6 points greater than the 49.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 0.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 8-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 19 points or more.
- Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Fighting Irish score 34.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the Cardinal give up per outing (31.3).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.3 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3), than the Cardinal give up per matchup (445.9).
- In games that Notre Dame amasses over 445.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (8).
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Stanford is 3-8-0 this year.
- Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal put up 21 points per game, comparable to the 18.6 the Fighting Irish allow.
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.6 points.
- The Cardinal collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish give up per contest (349.3).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 349.3 yards.
- The Cardinal have 17 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Stanford
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
21
18.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
407.3
Avg. Total Yards
309.6
349.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.9
13
Giveaways
17
21
Takeaways
8