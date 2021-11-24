Publish date:
Ohio vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.
- Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63.7 points per game, 15.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bobcats games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 7.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio is 5-6-0 this season.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Bobcats put up 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Falcons allow (32.5).
- Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Bobcats rack up just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9) than the Falcons allow per matchup (387.7).
- In games that Ohio totals over 387.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (15).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- In Bowling Green's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more eight times this year and are 6-2 ATS in those games.
- Bowling Green has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Falcons put up 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats surrender (31.2).
- The Falcons collect 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up per contest (437.1).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Bowling Green
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
21.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
314.3
437.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
387.7
13
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
15