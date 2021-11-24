MAC rivals will clash when the Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 MAC) battle the Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.

Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.7 points per game, 15.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Bobcats games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 7.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio is 5-6-0 this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Bobcats put up 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Falcons allow (32.5).

Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Bobcats rack up just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9) than the Falcons allow per matchup (387.7).

In games that Ohio totals over 387.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (15).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more eight times this year and are 6-2 ATS in those games.

Bowling Green has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Falcons put up 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats surrender (31.2).

The Falcons collect 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up per contest (437.1).

The Falcons have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats