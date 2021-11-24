The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet in The Game.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Michigan's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.1, is 19.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 29.2 points above the 35.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by an 8.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those games.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Buckeyes score 47.2 points per game, 30.9 more than the Wolverines surrender per matchup (16.3).

When Ohio State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 252.8 more yards per game (559.5) than the Wolverines allow per contest (306.7).

When Ohio State amasses more than 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Wolverines have forced (15).

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 9-2-0 this year.

Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Wolverines rack up 17.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Buckeyes surrender (19).

Michigan is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team notches more than 19 points.

The Wolverines average 92.2 more yards per game (447.9) than the Buckeyes allow (355.7).

When Michigan churns out over 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Wolverines have eight giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats