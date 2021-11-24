Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Michigan's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.1, is 19.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 29.2 points above the 35.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by an 8.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those games.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Buckeyes score 47.2 points per game, 30.9 more than the Wolverines surrender per matchup (16.3).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 252.8 more yards per game (559.5) than the Wolverines allow per contest (306.7).
- When Ohio State amasses more than 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Wolverines have forced (15).
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 9-2-0 this year.
- Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This season the Wolverines rack up 17.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Buckeyes surrender (19).
- Michigan is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team notches more than 19 points.
- The Wolverines average 92.2 more yards per game (447.9) than the Buckeyes allow (355.7).
- When Michigan churns out over 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have eight giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Michigan
47.2
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
19
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
559.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.9
355.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.7
9
Giveaways
8
18
Takeaways
15