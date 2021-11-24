Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- Oklahoma's games have gone over 50.5 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 19.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.4 points more than the 39.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.8 PPG average total in Sooners games this season is 12.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 9-1-0 this year.
- The Cowboys are 5-1 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Cowboys put up 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (24.2).
- Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners give up per outing (382.5).
- When Oklahoma State churns out more than 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- Oklahoma's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Sooners rack up 24 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys allow (14.9).
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.
- The Sooners rack up 441.6 yards per game, 180.3 more yards than the 261.3 the Cowboys allow.
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team totals over 261.3 yards.
- This year the Sooners have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Oklahoma
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
414.9
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
261.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
12
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
20