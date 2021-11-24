The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) take the field for the 2021 edition of Bedlam.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

Oklahoma's games have gone over 50.5 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.3, is 19.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.4 points more than the 39.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.8 PPG average total in Sooners games this season is 12.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 9-1-0 this year.

The Cowboys are 5-1 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (24.2).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.

The Cowboys rack up 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners give up per outing (382.5).

When Oklahoma State churns out more than 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Oklahoma's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Sooners rack up 24 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys allow (14.9).

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.

The Sooners rack up 441.6 yards per game, 180.3 more yards than the 261.3 the Cowboys allow.

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team totals over 261.3 yards.

This year the Sooners have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

