Publish date:
Old Dominion vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 56 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, three more than this contest's over/under.
- Monarchs games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Old Dominion is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Monarchs have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Old Dominion has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Monarchs score six fewer points per game (26) than the 49ers surrender (32).
- Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 32 points.
- The Monarchs average 87 fewer yards per game (380.4) than the 49ers give up per outing (467.4).
- In games that Old Dominion totals over 467.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This year, the 49ers have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Charlotte has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The 49ers average 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27 the Monarchs allow.
- Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 27 points.
- The 49ers collect 33.3 more yards per game (396.3) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (363).
- In games that Charlotte amasses more than 363 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This season the 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Monarchs' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Old Dominion
|Stats
|Charlotte
26
Avg. Points Scored
26.5
27
Avg. Points Allowed
32
380.4
Avg. Total Yards
396.3
363
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
467.4
19
Giveaways
16
12
Takeaways
12