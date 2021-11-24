C-USA foes will clash when the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 56 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, three more than this contest's over/under.

Monarchs games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Monarchs have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Old Dominion has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Monarchs score six fewer points per game (26) than the 49ers surrender (32).

Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 32 points.

The Monarchs average 87 fewer yards per game (380.4) than the 49ers give up per outing (467.4).

In games that Old Dominion totals over 467.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the 49ers have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Charlotte has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27 the Monarchs allow.

Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 27 points.

The 49ers collect 33.3 more yards per game (396.3) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (363).

In games that Charlotte amasses more than 363 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Monarchs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats