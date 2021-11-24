The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 0-0 SEC) square off in the 2021 edition of the Egg Bowl.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in four of 10 games this season.

Thursday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 68.2 points per game average.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.9 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 8.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 71.0 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

In Mississippi State's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 6.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Rebels allow (25.4).

Mississippi State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 25.4 points.

The Bulldogs collect 22.7 more yards per game (452.3) than the Rebels give up per matchup (429.6).

Mississippi State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up more than 429.6 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Rebels have forced (20).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, the Rebels have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Rebels put up 11.7 more points per game (36.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (24.7).

Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Rebels rack up 191.6 more yards per game (517.5) than the Bulldogs allow (325.9).

When Ole Miss churns out more than 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over eight times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats