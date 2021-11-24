The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face a Pac-12 matchup versus the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61 points in four of 11 games this season.

Oregon State's games have gone over 61 points in five of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 65.8 points per game average.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

The Ducks and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 59.7 average total in Beavers games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Ducks have just two against the spread wins in eight games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Ducks rack up 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers give up (24.8).

When Oregon scores more than 24.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Ducks rack up 50.9 more yards per game (427.9) than the Beavers give up per outing (377).

Oregon is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 377 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Beavers have forced (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Oregon State's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Beavers put up 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks allow (24).

When Oregon State scores more than 24 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Beavers average 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks give up (369.4).

When Oregon State picks up over 369.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This season the Beavers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats