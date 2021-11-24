Publish date:
Oregon vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Oregon State's games have gone over 61 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.8 points lower than the two team's combined 65.8 points per game average.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.
- The Ducks and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 59.7 average total in Beavers games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Ducks have just two against the spread wins in eight games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Ducks rack up 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers give up (24.8).
- When Oregon scores more than 24.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Ducks rack up 50.9 more yards per game (427.9) than the Beavers give up per outing (377).
- Oregon is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 377 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Beavers have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).
- Oregon State's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Beavers put up 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks allow (24).
- When Oregon State scores more than 24 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Beavers average 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks give up (369.4).
- When Oregon State picks up over 369.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- This season the Beavers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Oregon State
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
33.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
427.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.9
369.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377
11
Giveaways
15
19
Takeaways
16