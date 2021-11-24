Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC East opponents will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) battle the New York Giants (3-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 45.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 48.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Philadelphia's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Eagles rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.6 per matchup the Giants give up.
  • Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.6 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 22.6 fewer yards per game (352.8), than the Giants give up per contest (375.4).
  • In games that Philadelphia totals more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (15).
  • New York has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Giants have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Giants put up 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles allow (23.6).
  • When New York scores more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants collect 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles give up per contest (348.1).
  • When New York totals more than 348.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • In five home games this year, New York has not gone over the total.
  • This season, Giants home games average 45.5 points, equal to this outing's over/under.
  • In away games, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In six road games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

