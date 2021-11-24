NFC East opponents will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) battle the New York Giants (3-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 48.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Eagles rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.6 per matchup the Giants give up.

Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles rack up 22.6 fewer yards per game (352.8), than the Giants give up per contest (375.4).

In games that Philadelphia totals more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (15).

Giants stats and trends

New York has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Giants have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

New York's games this season have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Giants put up 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles allow (23.6).

When New York scores more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants collect 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles give up per contest (348.1).

When New York totals more than 348.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

In five home games this year, New York has not gone over the total.

This season, Giants home games average 45.5 points, equal to this outing's over/under.

In away games, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more on the road.

In six road games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

