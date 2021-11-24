Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 58 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the total in this contest.
- The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are eight fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, one more than Saturday's total.
- The 58 over/under in this game is 7.3 points above the 50.7 average total in Orange games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Panthers have been favored by 13 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).
- The Panthers put up 18 more points per game (43.9) than the Orange surrender (25.9).
- Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.9 points.
- The Panthers average 529 yards per game, 198.8 more yards than the 330.2 the Orange give up per outing.
- When Pittsburgh churns out over 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Orange average just 1.8 more points per game (25.9) than the Panthers surrender (24.1).
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.
- The Orange rack up only 13.9 more yards per game (377.8) than the Panthers give up (363.9).
- When Syracuse amasses over 363.9 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Orange have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Syracuse
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
529
Avg. Total Yards
377.8
363.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.2
13
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
6