ACC foes will battle when the No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 0-0 ACC) meet the Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

Syracuse's games have gone over 58 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are eight fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, one more than Saturday's total.

The 58 over/under in this game is 7.3 points above the 50.7 average total in Orange games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 13 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).

The Panthers put up 18 more points per game (43.9) than the Orange surrender (25.9).

Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.9 points.

The Panthers average 529 yards per game, 198.8 more yards than the 330.2 the Orange give up per outing.

When Pittsburgh churns out over 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Orange have been underdogs by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Orange average just 1.8 more points per game (25.9) than the Panthers surrender (24.1).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.

The Orange rack up only 13.9 more yards per game (377.8) than the Panthers give up (363.9).

When Syracuse amasses over 363.9 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Orange have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (16).

Season Stats