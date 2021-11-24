Publish date:
Purdue vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- Indiana's games have gone over 50.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 44.2 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.5 points fewer than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Purdue is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Boilermakers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Boilermakers score 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).
- When Purdue records more than 32.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers rack up 43.9 more yards per game (421.9) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (378).
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 378 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (9).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 15 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This season the Hoosiers average 3.5 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Boilermakers surrender (21.7).
- When Indiana records more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (354.1).
- Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 354.1 yards.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over six more times (21 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Indiana
26
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.3
421.9
Avg. Total Yards
299
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378
15
Giveaways
21
15
Takeaways
9