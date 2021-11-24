Big Ten rivals will clash when the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

Indiana's games have gone over 50.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.2 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.5 points fewer than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Purdue is 6-5-0 this year.

The Boilermakers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Boilermakers score 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).

When Purdue records more than 32.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Boilermakers rack up 43.9 more yards per game (421.9) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (378).

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 378 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 15 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Hoosiers average 3.5 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Boilermakers surrender (21.7).

When Indiana records more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (354.1).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 354.1 yards.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over six more times (21 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats