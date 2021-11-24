The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 48 points six of 10 times.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 2.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 50.0 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 4-6-0 this season.

This season, the 49ers have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The 49ers average just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.2).

San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.

The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3), than the Vikings give up per contest (378.9).

In games that San Francisco picks up over 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Vikings rack up 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers give up (22.2).

Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.

The Vikings average 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers allow (318.3).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 318.3 yards.

The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In five home games this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.

49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Minnesota is 2-3 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, on the road.

In four of five road games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.6 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (48).

