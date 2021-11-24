Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over 48 points six of 10 times.
  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 2.1 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.6 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 50.0 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 4-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the 49ers have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The 49ers average just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.2).
  • San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.
  • The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3), than the Vikings give up per contest (378.9).
  • In games that San Francisco picks up over 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).
  • Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Vikings have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Minnesota's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Vikings rack up 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers give up (22.2).
  • Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.
  • The Vikings average 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers allow (318.3).
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 318.3 yards.
  • The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, San Francisco has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five home games this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (48).
  • Minnesota is 2-3 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • In four of five road games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 49.6 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (48).

