AAC rivals will clash when the SMU Mustangs (8-3, 0-0 AAC) meet the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-6, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Tulsa's games have gone over 62 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66, four points more than Saturday's over/under of 62.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Mustangs score 12 more points per game (39.1) than the Golden Hurricane allow (27.1).

When SMU records more than 27.1 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Mustangs collect 93.4 more yards per game (471.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (378.1).

When SMU amasses more than 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Hurricane have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this season.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The Golden Hurricane score just 2.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Mustangs surrender (27.9).

Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 21.2 more yards per game (439.5) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (418.3).

When Tulsa picks up more than 418.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats