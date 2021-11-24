Publish date:
SMU vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Tulsa's games have gone over 62 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
- The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66, four points more than Saturday's over/under of 62.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- SMU's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Mustangs score 12 more points per game (39.1) than the Golden Hurricane allow (27.1).
- When SMU records more than 27.1 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Mustangs collect 93.4 more yards per game (471.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (378.1).
- When SMU amasses more than 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Hurricane have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this season.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Golden Hurricane score just 2.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Mustangs surrender (27.9).
- Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 21.2 more yards per game (439.5) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (418.3).
- When Tulsa picks up more than 418.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
439.5
418.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.1
16
Giveaways
21
13
Takeaways
14