C-USA rivals will battle when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-9, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Florida International Panthers (1-10, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Southern Miss vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Southern Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.

In 80% of Florida International's games this season (8/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

Saturday's over/under is nine points higher than the combined 36.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 68.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 23.3 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 49.5, four points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 12.7 points below the 58.2 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Eagles average 24 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Panthers give up (39.9).

The Golden Eagles average 250.1 yards per game, 247.0 fewer yards than the 497.1 the Panthers give up per contest.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 28 times this season, 22 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in six chances).

Florida International's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Panthers rack up 20.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.9).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Panthers rack up 365.1 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 354.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

When Florida International totals more than 354.5 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Panthers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Golden Eagles have 19 takeaways .

