November 24, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Author:

Stefon Diggs will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (6-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has 60 catches (92 targets) and paces the Bills with 773 receiving yards (77.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.6% of the 390 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 28.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Diggs' 92 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 12.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Diggs was targeted six times, totaling 23 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Diggs has racked up 270 receiving yards (90.0 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 27 targets over his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

92

23.6%

60

773

6

19

28.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

58

14.9%

33

531

4

7

10.4%

Cole Beasley

74

19.0%

57

484

1

9

13.4%

Dawson Knox

38

9.7%

28

383

5

9

13.4%

