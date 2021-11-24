Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has 60 catches (92 targets) and paces the Bills with 773 receiving yards (77.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.6% of the 390 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 28.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Diggs' 92 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 12.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Diggs was targeted six times, totaling 23 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Diggs has racked up 270 receiving yards (90.0 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 27 targets over his last three games.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
92
23.6%
60
773
6
19
28.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
58
14.9%
33
531
4
7
10.4%
Cole Beasley
74
19.0%
57
484
1
9
13.4%
Dawson Knox
38
9.7%
28
383
5
9
13.4%
Powered By Data Skrive