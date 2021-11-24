Stefon Diggs will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (6-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has 60 catches (92 targets) and paces the Bills with 773 receiving yards (77.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.6% of the 390 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 28.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Diggs' 92 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 12.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Diggs was targeted six times, totaling 23 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Diggs has racked up 270 receiving yards (90.0 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 27 targets over his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 92 23.6% 60 773 6 19 28.4% Emmanuel Sanders 58 14.9% 33 531 4 7 10.4% Cole Beasley 74 19.0% 57 484 1 9 13.4% Dawson Knox 38 9.7% 28 383 5 9 13.4%

Powered By Data Skrive