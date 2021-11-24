Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Thursday's NFL action, including for T.J. Hockenson, who takes to the field at 12:30 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hockenson has 54 catches (73 targets), leading his team with 499 receiving yards (49.9 per game) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.4% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.

Hockenson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

Hockenson's 49.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bears are 4.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Hockenson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bears are giving up 244.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Hockenson caught six passes for 51 yards while being targeted eight times.

Hockenson has 16 receptions (on 20 targets) for 140 yards over his last three games, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 73 20.4% 54 499 2 7 20.0% D'Andre Swift 67 18.7% 53 420 2 6 17.1% Kalif Raymond 47 13.1% 30 363 2 3 8.6% Amon-Ra St. Brown 48 13.4% 35 329 0 5 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive