T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hockenson has 54 catches (73 targets), leading his team with 499 receiving yards (49.9 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 20.4% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.
- Hockenson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Hockenson's 49.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bears are 4.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Hockenson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bears are giving up 244.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Hockenson caught six passes for 51 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Hockenson has 16 receptions (on 20 targets) for 140 yards over his last three games, averaging 46.7 yards per game.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
73
20.4%
54
499
2
7
20.0%
D'Andre Swift
67
18.7%
53
420
2
6
17.1%
Kalif Raymond
47
13.1%
30
363
2
3
8.6%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
48
13.4%
35
329
0
5
14.3%
