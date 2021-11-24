Skip to main content
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Thursday's NFL action, including for T.J. Hockenson, who takes to the field at 12:30 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hockenson has 54 catches (73 targets), leading his team with 499 receiving yards (49.9 per game) plus two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 20.4% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.
  • Hockenson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Hockenson's 49.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bears are 4.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Hockenson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bears are giving up 244.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Hockenson caught six passes for 51 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Hockenson has 16 receptions (on 20 targets) for 140 yards over his last three games, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

73

20.4%

54

499

2

7

20.0%

D'Andre Swift

67

18.7%

53

420

2

6

17.1%

Kalif Raymond

47

13.1%

30

363

2

3

8.6%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

48

13.4%

35

329

0

5

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive