Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 7.0 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 7.5 points more than the 44.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 52.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Buccaneers are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 47.5 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts allow per matchup (358.5).
  • In games that Tampa Bay piles up over 358.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 25 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Colts.
  • Indianapolis has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Colts are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.
  • Indianapolis has hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts put up 28.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.2).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.
  • The Colts collect 41.9 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (322.1).
  • Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 322.1 yards.
  • The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater.
  • In six games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Colts home games average 47.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
  • Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-3 overall, on the road.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This year, in five away games, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.2 total points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.