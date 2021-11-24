The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 7.0 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.5 points more than the 44.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 52.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers average 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).

Tampa Bay is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 47.5 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts allow per matchup (358.5).

In games that Tampa Bay piles up over 358.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 25 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Colts are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Indianapolis has hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Colts put up 28.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.2).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.

The Colts collect 41.9 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (322.1).

Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 322.1 yards.

The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or greater.

In six games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total three times.

This season, Colts home games average 47.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-3 overall, on the road.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in five away games, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.2 total points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.