SEC opponents will battle when the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.6 points lower than the 63.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 7.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Volunteers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 31.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Volunteers rack up 3.3 more points per game (38.3) than the Commodores allow (35).

When Tennessee puts up more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Volunteers collect only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5), than the Commodores allow per matchup (459.6).

In games that Tennessee amasses over 459.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (15).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 this season.

This year, the Commodores have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 31.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Commodores average 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers allow (28.1).

The Commodores average 311.9 yards per game, 100.3 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Volunteers give up.

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 412.2 yards.

This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).

