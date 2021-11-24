Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.6 points lower than the 63.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 7.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Volunteers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 31.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- The Volunteers rack up 3.3 more points per game (38.3) than the Commodores allow (35).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Volunteers collect only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5), than the Commodores allow per matchup (459.6).
- In games that Tennessee amasses over 459.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (15).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 this season.
- This year, the Commodores have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 31.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Commodores average 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers allow (28.1).
- The Commodores average 311.9 yards per game, 100.3 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Volunteers give up.
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 412.2 yards.
- This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
28.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
311.9
412.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459.6
11
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
15