Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- In 54.5% of LSU's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points above the 40.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
- The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 16.3 points below the 61.8 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies average 29.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Tigers surrender per outing (25.5).
- Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Aggies collect 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers allow per outing (379.1).
- In games that Texas A&M amasses over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- In LSU's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers rack up 12.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Aggies give up (14.9).
- LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.
- The Tigers rack up 50.4 more yards per game (370.2) than the Aggies give up (319.8).
- LSU is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 319.8 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|LSU
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
370.2
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.1
16
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13