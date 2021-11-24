SEC opponents will clash when the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) battle the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

In 54.5% of LSU's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points above the 40.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 16.3 points below the 61.8 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies average 29.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Tigers surrender per outing (25.5).

Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Aggies collect 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers allow per outing (379.1).

In games that Texas A&M amasses over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

In LSU's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers rack up 12.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Aggies give up (14.9).

LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.

The Tigers rack up 50.4 more yards per game (370.2) than the Aggies give up (319.8).

LSU is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 319.8 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats