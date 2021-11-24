Big 12 foes will clash when the Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) battle the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in 10 of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Kansas State's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 11.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.9 points fewer than the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 60.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 4-7-0 this year.

This season, the Longhorns have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Texas has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Longhorns rack up 36.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wildcats allow per matchup (21.0).

Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.

The Longhorns rack up 83.6 more yards per game (428.6) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (345.0).

In games that Texas amasses over 345.0 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Kansas State's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up 27.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer than the Longhorns give up (32.4).

Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.

The Wildcats rack up 360.9 yards per game, 77.8 fewer yards than the 438.7 the Longhorns allow.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Longhorns have forced 14 turnovers.

Season Stats