Publish date:
Texas vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in 10 of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 36.4% of Kansas State's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 11.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.9 points fewer than the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 60.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 4-7-0 this year.
- This season, the Longhorns have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Texas has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Longhorns rack up 36.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the Wildcats allow per matchup (21.0).
- Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.
- The Longhorns rack up 83.6 more yards per game (428.6) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (345.0).
- In games that Texas amasses over 345.0 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Kansas State's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats put up 27.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer than the Longhorns give up (32.4).
- Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 360.9 yards per game, 77.8 fewer yards than the 438.7 the Longhorns allow.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Longhorns have forced 14 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas State
36.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
428.6
Avg. Total Yards
360.9
438.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.0
17
Giveaways
14
14
Takeaways
14