Toledo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.
- Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 54.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 57 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Rockets rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Zips allow (38.6).
- Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.6 points.
- The Rockets average 422.5 yards per game, 33.6 fewer yards than the 456.1 the Zips give up per outing.
- When Toledo amasses more than 456.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, six fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.
- Akron has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Zips average just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Rockets allow (21.6).
- Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
- The Zips collect only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets give up per outing (340.3).
- When Akron churns out more than 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- This year the Zips have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Akron
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
38.6
422.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.4
340.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
456.1
5
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
11