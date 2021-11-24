Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Toledo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MAC opponents will clash when the Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Akron Zips (2-9, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Toledo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Toledo's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.
  • Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 60.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Rockets games this season is 54.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 57 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Toledo has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Rockets rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Zips allow (38.6).
  • Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.6 points.
  • The Rockets average 422.5 yards per game, 33.6 fewer yards than the 456.1 the Zips give up per outing.
  • When Toledo amasses more than 456.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, six fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.
  • Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.
  • Akron has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Zips average just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Rockets allow (21.6).
  • Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Zips collect only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets give up per outing (340.3).
  • When Akron churns out more than 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This year the Zips have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (17).
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ToledoStatsAkron

32.8

Avg. Points Scored

20.4

21.6

Avg. Points Allowed

38.6

422.5

Avg. Total Yards

342.4

340.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

456.1

5

Giveaways

16

17

Takeaways

11