MAC opponents will clash when the Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Akron Zips (2-9, 0-0 MAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Toledo's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.

Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 54.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 57 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rockets rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Zips allow (38.6).

Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.6 points.

The Rockets average 422.5 yards per game, 33.6 fewer yards than the 456.1 the Zips give up per outing.

When Toledo amasses more than 456.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, six fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.

Akron has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Zips average just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Rockets allow (21.6).

Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Zips collect only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets give up per outing (340.3).

When Akron churns out more than 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Zips have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats