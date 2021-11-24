The UAB Blazers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup with the UTEP Miners (7-4, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UAB vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 3.0 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points above the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's total.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 52.1 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Blazers have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Blazers score 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners surrender (23.2).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.2 points.

The Blazers average 49.6 more yards per game (389.5) than the Miners allow per contest (339.9).

When UAB picks up over 339.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Miners have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Miners put up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers allow (22.6).

When UTEP records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Miners rack up 73.3 more yards per game (399.5) than the Blazers give up per outing (326.2).

UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team picks up more than 326.2 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats