Publish date:
UAB vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UAB vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- UTEP's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 3.0 points above Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 4.7 points above the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 50.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 52.1 points per game average total in Miners games this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Blazers have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Blazers score 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners surrender (23.2).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.2 points.
- The Blazers average 49.6 more yards per game (389.5) than the Miners allow per contest (339.9).
- When UAB picks up over 339.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Miners have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
- UTEP's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Miners put up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers allow (22.6).
- When UTEP records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Miners rack up 73.3 more yards per game (399.5) than the Blazers give up per outing (326.2).
- UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team picks up more than 326.2 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|UTEP
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.2
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
326.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.9
15
Giveaways
19
16
Takeaways
13