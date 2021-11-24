Publish date:
UCF vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in seven of 11 games this season.
- South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 4.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Knights games have an average total of 60.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- In UCF's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- The Knights rack up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per matchup the Bulls allow.
- UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.3 points.
- The Knights rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1) than the Bulls allow per matchup (487.9).
- When UCF picks up over 487.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Knights have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (17).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Bulls rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights allow (26.3).
- South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.
- The Bulls collect 20.6 fewer yards per game (353.5) than the Knights allow per contest (374.1).
- South Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 374.1 yards.
- This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|South Florida
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.1
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.3
410.1
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
374.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.9
15
Giveaways
21
20
Takeaways
17