AAC foes will clash when the UCF Knights (7-4, 0-0 AAC) battle the South Florida Bulls (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 4.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Knights games have an average total of 60.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

In UCF's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Knights rack up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per matchup the Bulls allow.

UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.3 points.

The Knights rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1) than the Bulls allow per matchup (487.9).

When UCF picks up over 487.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Knights have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Bulls rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights allow (26.3).

South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Bulls collect 20.6 fewer yards per game (353.5) than the Knights allow per contest (374.1).

South Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals over 374.1 yards.

This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats