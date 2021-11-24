Publish date:
UCLA vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UCLA vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- In 30% of Cal's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The two teams combine to score 60.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.5 points above the 49 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- The 49.6 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCLA is 7-4-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bruins score 36 points per game, 14.9 more than the Golden Bears allow per outing (21.1).
- UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Bruins collect 441.1 yards per game, 86.7 more yards than the 354.4 the Golden Bears allow per contest.
- UCLA is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team churns out more than 354.4 yards.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Golden Bears have forced (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Cal has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears average 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins give up (27.9).
- Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Bears collect only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins allow per contest (399.8).
- Cal is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 399.8 yards.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over eight times, nine fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Cal
36
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
441.1
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
399.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.4
12
Giveaways
8
17
Takeaways
17