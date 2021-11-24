The UCLA Bruins (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) have a Pac-12 matchup versus the California Golden Bears (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for UCLA vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

UCLA has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

In 30% of Cal's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.5 points above the 49 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The 49.6 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 7-4-0 this season.

So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bruins score 36 points per game, 14.9 more than the Golden Bears allow per outing (21.1).

UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.

The Bruins collect 441.1 yards per game, 86.7 more yards than the 354.4 the Golden Bears allow per contest.

UCLA is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team churns out more than 354.4 yards.

The Bruins have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Golden Bears have forced (17).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Cal has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears average 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins give up (27.9).

Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Bears collect only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins allow per contest (399.8).

Cal is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 399.8 yards.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over eight times, nine fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats