The Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup versus the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.6 points per game, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.7, 12.2 points above Friday's over/under of 49.5.

The 49.5 over/under in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 47.7 average total in Lobos games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Aggies put up 31.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the Lobos surrender per outing (27.8).

Utah State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.8 points.

The Aggies rack up 102.6 more yards per game (458.7) than the Lobos allow per matchup (356.1).

In games that Utah State amasses over 356.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Lobos' takeaways (13).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread once this year.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

This year the Lobos average 15.4 fewer points per game (12.4) than the Aggies surrender (27.8).

The Lobos average 177.7 fewer yards per game (238.8) than the Aggies allow (416.5).

The Lobos have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (16).

