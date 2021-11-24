Publish date:
Utah vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- In 30% of Colorado's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.2, is 2.7 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The Utes and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Friday's total.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Utes have been favored by 23.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Utes score 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes allow (26.5).
- When Utah puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Utes average 433.3 yards per game, just 14.5 more than the 418.8 the Buffaloes allow per contest.
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 418.8 yards.
- This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Buffaloes have takeaways (12).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- In Colorado's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Buffaloes put up 19.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Utes surrender (22.3).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
- The Buffaloes average 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes give up (341.0).
- When Colorado totals more than 341.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Colorado
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
433.3
Avg. Total Yards
267.5
341.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.8
11
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
12