Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Colorado's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.2, is 2.7 points above Friday's over/under.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The Utes and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Friday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 23.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The Utes score 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes allow (26.5).

When Utah puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Utes average 433.3 yards per game, just 14.5 more than the 418.8 the Buffaloes allow per contest.

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals over 418.8 yards.

This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Buffaloes have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

In Colorado's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Buffaloes put up 19.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Utes surrender (22.3).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes give up (341.0).

When Colorado totals more than 341.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats