Publish date:
UTSA vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- In 30% of North Texas' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.3, is 5.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 11.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 58.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .
- The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners are 4-2 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
- UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Roadrunners rack up 38.2 points per game, 10.3 more than the Mean Green allow per outing (27.9).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.9 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 439.6 yards per game, 60.3 more yards than the 379.3 the Mean Green allow per outing.
- In games that UTSA picks up over 379.3 yards, the team is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 15 takeaways .
North Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, North Texas is 7-3-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Mean Green have been installed as underdogs by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- North Texas has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Mean Green average seven more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners give up (20.1).
- When North Texas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Mean Green average 103 more yards per game (439) than the Roadrunners allow (336).
- North Texas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 336 yards.
- The Mean Green have 14 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|North Texas
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.9
439.6
Avg. Total Yards
439
336
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
15