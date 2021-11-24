The No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

In 30% of North Texas' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.3, is 5.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 58.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners are 4-2 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners rack up 38.2 points per game, 10.3 more than the Mean Green allow per outing (27.9).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.9 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 439.6 yards per game, 60.3 more yards than the 379.3 the Mean Green allow per outing.

In games that UTSA picks up over 379.3 yards, the team is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 15 takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 7-3-0 this year.

So far this season, the Mean Green have been installed as underdogs by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

North Texas has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Mean Green average seven more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners give up (20.1).

When North Texas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Mean Green average 103 more yards per game (439) than the Roadrunners allow (336).

North Texas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 336 yards.

The Mean Green have 14 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats