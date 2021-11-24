The Commonwealth Cup is on the line when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-0 ACC) clash.

Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cavaliers games this season feature an average total of 65.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 9.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cavaliers rack up 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies surrender (22.8).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Cavaliers average 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies allow per contest (376.1).

Virginia is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team picks up more than 376.1 yards.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Virginia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers give up (32.1).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.1 points.

The Hokies average 104.2 fewer yards per game (362) than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (466.2).

Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 466.2 yards.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats