The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup with the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

In 30% of Boston College's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.

The two teams combine to average 69.1 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Demon Deacons games have an average total of 63.9 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 10.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons put up 43.1 points per game, 22.6 more than the Eagles give up per matchup (20.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 152.6 more yards per game (490.1) than the Eagles give up per contest (337.5).

When Wake Forest amasses over 337.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 16 takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Eagles put up 26.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Demon Deacons give up (30.8).

When Boston College scores more than 30.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles rack up 86.1 fewer yards per game (363.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (449.8).

In games that Boston College amasses over 449.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (24).

