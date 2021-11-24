An NFL Week 12 matchup features the Washington Football Team (4-6) taking the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7).

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Monday's over/under is 5.9 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points fewer than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.5, a value equal to Monday's over/under.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Football Team have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Football Team rack up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks surrender (20.9).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Football Team average 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8) than the Seahawks give up per contest (401.8).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 401.8 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Seahawks have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Seahawks score 19.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Football Team give up (26.7).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.7 points.

The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (368.5).

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 368.5 yards.

The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Washington has one win against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).

Washington has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Seattle is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, away from home.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 1-point underdogs or more.

In five away games this season, Seattle has hit the over once.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

