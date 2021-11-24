Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 12 matchup features the Washington Football Team (4-6) taking the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7).

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 5.9 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.1 points fewer than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.5, a value equal to Monday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Washington has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • This season, the Football Team have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team rack up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks surrender (20.9).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
  • The Football Team average 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8) than the Seahawks give up per contest (401.8).
  • Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 401.8 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).
  • Seattle has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Seahawks have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
  • Seattle's games this season have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • The Seahawks score 19.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Football Team give up (26.7).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.7 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (368.5).
  • Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 368.5 yards.
  • The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Washington has one win against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).
  • Washington has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Seattle is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, away from home.
  • The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • In five away games this season, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

