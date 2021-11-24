The Washington State Cougars (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington Huskies (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) clash in the 2021 edition of the Apple Cup.

Odds for Washington State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

In 40% of Washington's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to score 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.9 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 13.9 more than Friday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 6.0 points below the 49.5 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Washington State's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies allow (21.1).

Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Cougars rack up 59.0 more yards per game (384.9) than the Huskies give up per matchup (325.9).

When Washington State amasses more than 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Huskies have forced 16.

Washington Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this season.

This season, the Huskies have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Huskies rack up 22.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Cougars allow (25.3).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Huskies rack up 60.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cougars give up per matchup (395.2).

In games that Washington amasses more than 395.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (23).

