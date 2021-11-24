Publish date:
Washington State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- In 40% of Washington's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 43.5.
- The two teams combine to score 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.9 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 13.9 more than Friday's total.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 6.0 points below the 49.5 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- In Washington State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Washington State's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies allow (21.1).
- Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Cougars rack up 59.0 more yards per game (384.9) than the Huskies give up per matchup (325.9).
- When Washington State amasses more than 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Huskies have forced 16.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this season.
- This season, the Huskies have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Huskies rack up 22.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Cougars allow (25.3).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
- The Huskies rack up 60.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cougars give up per matchup (395.2).
- In games that Washington amasses more than 395.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (23).
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Washington
27.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
395.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
325.9
16
Giveaways
19
23
Takeaways
16