Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 55.5 points in seven of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.4 points fewer than the 66.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- West Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Mountaineers average 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks give up (42.9).
- The Mountaineers collect 113 fewer yards per game (378.5) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (491.5).
- West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 491.5 yards.
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (14).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Jayhawks have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games when underdogs by 15.5 points or more this year.
- Kansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Jayhawks score 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24).
- When Kansas records more than 24 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks collect 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.9).
- When Kansas amasses over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Kansas
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
42.9
378.5
Avg. Total Yards
323.3
350.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.5
17
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
14