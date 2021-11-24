Big 12 rivals will do battle when the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) face the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12) at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 55.5 points in seven of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.4 points fewer than the 66.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers average 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks give up (42.9).

The Mountaineers collect 113 fewer yards per game (378.5) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (491.5).

West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 491.5 yards.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for West Virginia at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Jayhawks have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games when underdogs by 15.5 points or more this year.

Kansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Jayhawks score 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24).

When Kansas records more than 24 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jayhawks collect 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.9).

When Kansas amasses over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats